Boy arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Bucktown

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint Wednesday in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

The 44-year-old woman was driving in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when the boy carjacked her using a firearm, Chicago police said.

Police arrested the teenager Wednesday about 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of South Hamlin Boulevard in Garfield Park, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Advertisement

He is expected in juvenile court on Thursday.