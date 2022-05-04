Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking in Gresham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
As Chicago police say 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles, Lightfoot says youth feel ‘unloved’

"There are too many young people in this room that feel unloved, and we need to change that if we are going to change the trajectory of their lives," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last January in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old woman on Jan. 12 in the 8600 block of South Wallace Street, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said Sunday that 56% of suspects arrested for carjacking so far this year are juveniles.

Police have made nearly 100 carjackings arrests so far this year