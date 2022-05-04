Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking in Gresham

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last January in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old woman on Jan. 12 in the 8600 block of South Wallace Street, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said Sunday that 56% of suspects arrested for carjacking so far this year are juveniles.

Police have made nearly 100 carjackings arrests so far this year