Boy charged with attempted murder in shooting of rideshare driver

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the February shooting of a rideshare driver in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The boy, who is unnamed because he is being charged as a juvenile, is facing one felony count of attempted murder in the Feb. 27 shooting a 46-year-old man in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

The rideshare driver was struck on the face and shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was arrested Monday without incident and is due in juvenile court Tuesday, police said.