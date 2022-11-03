Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, found dead in Cook County forest preserve

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve.

Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.