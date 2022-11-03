Boy, 16, found dead in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve.
Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.