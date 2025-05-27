Boy hospitalized after being hit by car in own driveway in suburban St. Charles: police

The Brief A young boy was hit by a vehicle in his own driveway in St. Charles just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said. First responders performed lifesaving measures before transporting him to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital; his condition is currently unknown. Police have not released details about the cause of the crash or those involved but plan to share more information later.



A child is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in his own driveway Tuesday evening, according to St. Charles police.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., police said.

First responders performed lifesaving measures at the scene before transporting the child to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

What we don't know:

Further details on what led to the crash, where it happened and those who may have been involved haven't been released.

Police said additional information will be provided at a later time.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.