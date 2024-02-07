Boy, 15, shot after getting off CTA bus in Roseland
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot moments after getting off a CTA bus Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood.
The boy exited the bus and was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when he was shot by a male wearing all black with a ski mask in the 200 block of West 115th Street, according to police.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.