Boy, 15, shot after getting off CTA bus in Roseland

A 15-year-old boy was shot moments after getting off a CTA bus Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

The boy exited the bus and was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when he was shot by a male wearing all black with a ski mask in the 200 block of West 115th Street, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.