Boy shot by gunman riding scooter in South Chicago

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Friday afternoon by a gunman on a scooter, according to Chicago police.

About 3:30 p.m., the boy was walking in the 8200 block of South Burnham Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when a male suspect riding a scooter pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to a police report.

The boy was sustained gunshot wounds to his right side, right leg, and ankle, the report said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Nobody is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.