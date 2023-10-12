Boy, 16, among 2 shot in Lawndale

A 16-year-old boy and a man were shot Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road and found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the foot. They found another gunshot victim, a 21-year-old man, who had been struck in the thigh.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately provided.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.