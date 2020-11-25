Boy struck by vehicle critically injured in Evanston

A boy was critically injured but is expected to survive after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while skateboarding in north suburban Evanston.

The boy, whose exact age was not disclosed, was struck about 10:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Emerson Street, according to Evanston police. He was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he is in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

Emerson Street was closed between Ashland and Darrow avenues for several hours, police said. It was reopened about 2:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Evanston Police Department’s Major Crash Assistance Team.