Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop

Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday.

Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.

On Saturday, LaFlores was one of about four dozen kids participating in Aurora's Shop with a Cop. Children were brought to Meijer to choose presents for themselves and their loved ones.

"It was really nice to come out and meet Tyshaun again under much less stressful circumstances, to give back and get some Christmas shopping done," Soderlund said.

Aurora police said that donations from these companies made the event possible: