Boys, 12 and 13, charged in Chicago carjacking

The Brief Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were charged with felony vehicular hijacking and robbery after allegedly stealing a car and property from two adults in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. They were arrested later the same day and are being charged as juveniles.



Two boys were charged in connection with a carjacking and robbery Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The boys, 12 and 13, allegedly stole a vehicle and property by force from a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in the 1600 block of North Long Avenue.

The pair were arrested later that day in the same neighborhood. Each boy was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking and robbery, both felonies.

Neither boy has been identified because they are being charged as juveniles.