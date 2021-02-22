Boys, 13 and 14, charged in Kenwood carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in January at a gas station in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The pair allegedly confronted a motorist pumping gas Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

The teen, ages 13 and 14, showed weapons and took the 42-year-old man’s car by force, police said.

The juveniles, who were not named, were arrested Sunday by the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, police said.

They were expected in juvenile court Monday on a count each of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a weapon.

On Jan. 26, another person was carjacked at a gas station in the same block. A woman was carjacked by "multiple males" with handguns as she pumped gas, police said then.

Carjackings in Chicago more than doubled in 2020 compared with the previous year.