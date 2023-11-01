Boys, 15, charged with stealing from Uptown business

Two 15-year-old boys were charged in connection with the robbery of a business last August in the Uptown neighborhood.

The teens allegedly entered a business on Aug. 13 in the 4500 block of North Broadway and stole cash from the register, according to Chicago police.

The pair was arrested Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. They were each charged with one felony count of robbery.

No additional information was immediately provided.