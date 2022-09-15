Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side

Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police.

The boy was grazed on the leg but was not taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Just 13 minutes later, a 3-year-old boy was sleeping his residence in the 700 block of East 93rd Street when shots were fired outside in the Burnside neighborhood, police said.

A family member discovered the boy had been shot in the elbow. Police officers transported him to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody in either of the shootings as area detectives investigate.