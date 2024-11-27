Boys, 15 and 12, accused of carjacking woman in South Chicago

Two boys, ages 15 and 12, were arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side on Wednesday.

Chicago police said the boys took the car from a 50-year-old woman in the 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue Wednesday evening.

About two hours later at 7:35 p.m., they were arrested by police in the 8600 block of South Manistee Avenue.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and burglary.