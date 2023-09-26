Chicago's Field Museum makes boy's paleontologist dream a reality amidst medical challenges

A boy's dream of becoming a paleontologist despite his medical challenges came true thanks to Chicago's Field Museum.

Josh Burton survived two lung transplants in two years.

Doctors at Northwestern Medicine performed the second transplant after Josh was turned away from more than 20 other hospitals.

The surgery means he has to avoid dust and dirt for the rest of his life, putting his dream in doubt.

However, scientists at the Field Museum stepped in last week to make him a "Dino Doctor" for a day.

Burton even got an up-close look at Sue's skull.

"When I was 14 and had my first lung transplant, I gave up on my dream of being a paleontologist because I knew I couldn't be around dust and dirt," said Burton.

"I would really argue that a vast majority of methods and techniques that are utilized by paleontologists today, especially the most exciting and cutting-edge techniques, are all techniques that would be totally accessible to Josh that are not in-the-field techniques," said Jingmai O'Connor, Associate Curator of Fossil Reptiles.

Burton got an exclusive look behind the scenes at the Field Museum, including collections that are off-limits to the public.