Boys, 14 and 17, wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were shot and wounded late Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The boys, 14 and 17, were standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8000 block os South Vernon when someone in a gray Chevy SUV started shooting, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in both legs and transported to Comer Children's Hospital. The 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

They were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.