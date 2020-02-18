‘Boyz n the Hood’ actress Esther Scott dies at 66: TMZ

article

Actress Esther Scott has died after suffering an apparent heart attack last week, TMZ reported Tuesday.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Tisha’s grandmother in “Boyz n the Hood.” The actress also appeared in numerous television shows and movies including "Melrose Place," "Sister Sister," CW’s "Hart of Dixie," and 2016's controversial and award-winning film "The Birth of a Nation."

TMZ says she suffered a heart attack last week before she was rushed to a local hospital where she died days later surrounded by loved ones.

She was 66.