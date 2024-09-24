Bradley officer who survived shooting that left sergeant dead testifies against alleged gunman

A Bradley police officer who survived a deadly shooting in 2021 testified on Tuesday against the man accused of killing his sergeant.

Darius Sullivan faces charges of murder and attempted murder for the death of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and the shooting of former officer Tyler Bailey.

Prosecutors allege that Sullivan fatally shot Rittmanic after she and Bailey responded to a report of dogs left in a car outside a hotel. Upon arrival, they discovered Sullivan had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The defense claims Sullivan acted in self-defense, believing he was protecting his family and mistaking the officers for intruders.

Officer Bailey, who survived the shooting but sustained lasting health issues, entered the courtroom in a wheelchair. He testified but said he could not recall much from the day of the incident, including the fact that he was on duty.

The trial against Sullivan is ongoing.