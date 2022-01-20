Brandi West: Chicago woman reported missing under unusual circumstances

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who is missing under unusual circumstances.

Brandi West, who goes by the nickname "Pretty Girl," was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 10400 block of S. Sangamon St. in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

West was last seen driving a 2017 black BMW X3 with Illinois license plate DB50236, according to police.

Brandi West | Chicago Police Department

She is described as a Black woman standing 5-foot-4, weighing 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. West also has a tattoo on her wrist, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8274.