Brandon Johnson signs 'Right to Protest' executive order

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order directing Chicago police to protect peaceful protests even if federal authorities attempt to interfere. The measure instructs officers to work with organizers on alternative plans to keep demonstrations safe while upholding First Amendment rights. Johnson announced the policy after federal agents used force at a recent protest outside an ICE site in Bridgeview.



Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order aimed at protecting the rights of protesters in Chicago, even if federal authorities try to intervene.

What we know:

The "Right to Protest" order directs the Chicago Police Department to work with protest organizers to find alternative locations or plans if federal law enforcement disrupts lawful demonstrations, while maintaining public safety and respecting First Amendment rights.

The measure builds on Johnson's Protecting Chicago initiative, which focuses on safeguarding free speech.

What they're saying:

"The City of Chicago has proven time and time again that we can safeguard demonstrations of any size while protecting First Amendment rights," Johnson said. "With this Executive Order, we affirm that Chicago will remain a place where democracy and freedom reign. Today, we proclaim that all residents and visitors can peacefully assemble, petition their government, and speak freely in our city."

The order follows an incident last week when federal agents used force against demonstrators outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement site in Bridgeview.

Johnson said the new policy ensures the city can proactively respond to large-scale demonstrations without relying on federal intervention.

Johnson touted CPD's strong relationships with community activists, pointing to largely peaceful protests during last year’s Democratic National Convention as an example of effective local management.

