Brandon Johnson hosts closed-door migrant meeting with suburban mayors

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson convened a closed-door meeting with 25 suburban mayors to discuss the "New Arrivals" program. The meeting, originally scheduled for last Tuesday, was postponed.

Participating in both in-person and virtual capacities were mayors comprising the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. However, when initial invitations were sent out, some suburban mayors, including New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann, had indicated they would not attend.

Baldermann stated on Monday that he did not even receive an invitation for the rescheduled meeting. Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez also claimed to be unaware of the meeting and expressed concerns about the lack of collaboration and open discussion on the growing issues related to the migrant situation.

"Seems to be a common theme with this mayor, that they pick and choose who they want to participate in things as opposed to having a very collaborative and open discussion, which is what we need right now, not only within the city but with our neighbors who are dealing with the ramifications of the laws we have passed and are now passing laws of their own," Lopez said.

In response to the situation, Lopez emphasized the need for an end to what he referred to as "ping pong politics." He highlighted the ongoing challenges of people arriving, not just in Chicago but throughout the suburbs.

Meanwhile, the city announced last week a "pause" on opening new shelters, shifting the focus to resettlement. This decision has contributed to confusion surrounding the city's approach to the migrant situation.