Brandon Johnson tells Chicago convention 'days ahead will always be better'

One of Chicagos biggest and oldest community organizations is holding a convention this weekend.

CHICAGO - One of Chicago's biggest and oldest community organizations is holding a convention this weekend.

The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization snagged Chicago's next mayor to speak at Saturday's kick-off rally.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson told the group they need to dream big.

"You can't kill a dream, you all. And as long as we continue to dream and organize, our days ahead will always be better than the days behind us," Johnson said.

The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization started in 1965.