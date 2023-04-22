Brandon Johnson tells Chicago convention 'days ahead will always be better'
CHICAGO - One of Chicago's biggest and oldest community organizations is holding a convention this weekend.
The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization snagged Chicago's next mayor to speak at Saturday's kick-off rally.
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson told the group they need to dream big.
"You can't kill a dream, you all. And as long as we continue to dream and organize, our days ahead will always be better than the days behind us," Johnson said.
The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization started in 1965.