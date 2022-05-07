Brandon Slater: Chicago man killed outside mom's house after picking up Mother's Day cake

Brandon Slater had just picked up a cake for Mother's Day when he was shot dead outside his mother's house in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Slater, 26, was shot and killed on the 116th block of South Lowe on Saturday afternoon. Another man, 64, was also shot dead. One other person was wounded.

"I am so tired of this nonsense," said his mother, Diane Archer. "We were just planning our Mother's Day dinner. I was cooking dinner for everybody like I always do."

Heartbreakingly, another of Archer's sons was shot dead on December 14. She had just gotten back from a Mother's Day brunch for moms who lost a child to gun violence when the second son was killed.

"He was trying to do good. He had a son. He's over there crying his heart out and he's only six years old," Archer said.