Brazen carjacking caught on camera in Wicker Park

A 27-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint by a group of people in two different cars earlier this month in Wicker Park.

The victim was parked in the 1700 block of North Western Avenue when two vehicles blocked his car form the front and the back.

Police say fovea to six people got out of the two cars armed with handguns and demanded the victim's car.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 2.

The victim was no injured. No arrests have been reported as Area Five Detectives investigate.