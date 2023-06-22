Brett Hanson: Palatine police search for missing 33-year-old in distress

Palatine police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who may be in distress.

Brett Hanson has been missing from Aurora since June 10 when he checked himself out of an area hospital. His credit card was reportedly last used in Naperville on June 12 at a Thornton's gas station.

Police believe his phone is either off or he took the SIM card out of the phone. Police also say he might be in psychological distress, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Hanson is 7'4" and weighs 250 pounds. He also has dark hair.

Brett Hanson | Palatine Police Department

Though it is unknown when Hanson was last in Palatine, his father currently lives in the suburb.

Anyone with information on Hanson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.