Bridgeport's Ramova Theatre reopens as live music venue with New Year's Eve dance party

The long-closed Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport reopens this weekend as a live music space, kicking off with a New Year's Eve dance party.

Built in 1929 as an elaborate movie palace in a working-class neighborhood, it eventually closed its doors in 1985.

After undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration and partnering with Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson, and Chance the Rapper, the Ramova has been brought back to life.

Jones, Hudson and Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, are Chicago natives.

"My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine," Hudson said.

Bennett says "Chicago will always be part" of who he is.

"I joined the team at Ramova to give back to the city that’s given me so much and to provide a stage to showcase the incredible talent Chicago has to offer," he said.

The Ramova was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

The renovated theater will feature a 1,500-seat live music venue and beer garden and grill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.