Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti

A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti.

The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank.

Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it Mama Cafe in September.

On Wednesday, she arrived at her restaurant to find graffiti all over her building, with the letters ‘BLDM’ defacing her mural.

It stands for ‘Black Lives Don’t Matter' — a message that Blakely says left her heartbroken.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She started a Go Fund Me account to help raise money to purchase a surveillance system and to restore the mural, which was painted by a local artist.

What she wasn't expecting was how many people would want to help.

The page has already raised more than $16,000.

"I am beyond thankful for everyone's love and support that they are pouring out to me and my business. It's really unbelievable. You guys have truly touched me," said Blakely. "You guys have definitely restored my faith, I have no words to say but thank you, thank you, thank you."

Blakely filed a police report and said the city will be coming out to remove the graffiti.

She will be back open next Wednesday.