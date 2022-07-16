Bridgeview crash: 2 dead after driver exceeds 115 mph, strikes semi-truck

Two people were killed after a driver was traveling more than 115 mph and struck a semi truck in Bridgeview Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 79th Street and Roberts Road.

At about 4:20 a.m., a vehicle was traveling over 115 mph from the Palos area, when it struck a semi-truck.

The two passengers in the vehicle, a male and a female, were killed.

The female driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, along with the semi-truck driver, Bridgeview spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

The intersection at 79th and Roberts Road was closed Saturday morning while authorities continue to investigate.



