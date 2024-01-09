Bridgeview's new permanent 'seniors only' DMV now open

The temporary "seniors only" pop-up DMV in Bridgeview has moved to a permanent location.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the mayor of Bridgeview and other elected officials were all in attendance.

The DMV is the latest component of Giannoulias's "Skip the Line" program, which aims to reduce wait times at DMVs.

The new walk-in facility is in the Bridgeview community center. It offers all the services that the pop-up had, from real IDs to in-car driving tests.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.