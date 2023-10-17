Brief return of train horns in Lake County as federal upgrades continue
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - The sound of train horns has returned to some Lake County communities.
The horns are only back for a while as mandated federal upgrades at rail crossings are completed.
Communities from Antioch to Wheeling along the Canadian National Line have been part of the Lake County quiet zone, which prohibits locomotives from routinely sounding their horns.
The designation will return when the upgrades are finished.