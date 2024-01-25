Expand / Collapse search
Carjacking charge filed against 16-year-old boy on Chicago's SW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with an armed carjacking Wednesday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The teen was allegedly part of a group who stole a vehicle and belongings from a 39-year-old man at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Trumbull Avenue, according to police.

The teen was arrested roughly an hour later in the West Englewood neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies.

No further information was immediately provided.