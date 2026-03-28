Chicago crime: Teen killed in SW Side drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. Someone in a red sedan drove by him and fired shots in his direction. The boy was taken to a hospital and later died.



A teenage boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. 48th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking outside when a red sedan drove past him and an unidentified gunman fired multiple shots in his direction.

The boy was shot multiple times. Paramedics treated him at the scene and then took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the boy.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.