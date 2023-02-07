Brighton Park murder: 2 men charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old man in 2022

Two men have been arrested and charged for the murder of an 18-year-old man last year in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

On Sept. 18, 2022, around 2:45 a.m., police say the 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were sitting in a car in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep opened fire.

The 18-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital was a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead.

The other victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition was a gunshot wound to the right foot.

Michael Baker, 22, of Hammond, Indiana, and 24-year-old Nino Osorio of Chicago were arrested on Sunday. They have each been charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Baker and Nino Osorio | Chicago Police Department

The pair is due in bond court on Wednesday.