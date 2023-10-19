Brighton Park residents rally against migrant tent shelter: 'Stabbed in the back'

Chicago residents pushed back Thursday against plans to create a migrant tent shelter in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The group held a rally Thursday morning, saying safety is their main concern. At the same time, an alderwoman and her aide who showed up to the protest were physically attacked, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

The city's current plan calls for the tents to be set up at 38th Street and California Avenue, right across the street from a school. Protesters said they were given little to no notice about the plans, and feel they were not even considered when the plans were being made.

"The residents were not informed," one protestor said. "It was through word-of-mouth and passing things around through social media, contacting each other, voicing our concerns to one another about how we would feel in our neighborhood if this were to happen. Our alderwoman didn't let us know. There were no notices. There was nothing in the mail. We felt very stabbed in the back."

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Thomas Kelly College Prep to discuss the issues. The meeting will be in both English and Spanish.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement on the assault of the alderwoman and her aide at the protest:

"I learned today that an alderwoman and an aide, while attempting to meet with constituents, were victims of a physical attack by area residents. My administration supports the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but this type of action against a public servant is unconscionable.

Any violent act against an elected official in our city is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. My office and the Chicago Police Department are currently investigating this incident, and we will provide updates as they become available."