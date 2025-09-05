Protesters rally outside ICE processing center in Chicago suburb

The Brief A protest took place Friday morning outside the ICE processing center in Broadview. Demonstrators staged a sit-in, blocking a vehicle they believed was driven by an ICE agent. Protesters say they want the facility shut down and hope to stop deportation processes from continuing.



A protest was underway Friday morning outside the ICE processing center in west suburban Broadview, where demonstrators staged a sit-in at the facility’s driveway.

What we know:

Protesters blocked a vehicle they believed was being driven by an ICE agent as it attempted to enter the facility. FOX 32’s Joanie Lum was at the scene and reported that the driver was masked and wearing a hood.

Akeisha Lee, one of the protesters, said the group’s goal is clear.

"We’re hoping to literally stop the processes happening here, like very unapologetically," she said. "We believe this place has no place in our community and we want to say as community members we’re not for it."

Lee described the tense moments when demonstrators blocked the law enforcement vehicle.

"Yes, it is frightening. Like, it does feel like this place is not interested in preserving human life. So why would they protect ours?" she said. "So I am scared out here honestly, but I have the opportunity here, so I will."

Broadview police were at the scene and able to keep the demonstration peaceful. At one point, however, protesters put up tents that officers quickly tore down.

Protesters also gathered at the front door where employees were entering.

"You know, stopping them going to work is one thing. I think we want them to feel like their community does not stand with them as they go in there," Lee said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the demonstration will last. Lee said only, "Until we feel like it’s good to move. Who’s to say?"

What's next:

Organizers say the protest is part of a broader push to shut down the ICE processing center, which has been the site of demonstrations for decades.

Mayor Katrina Thompson recently announced federal officials plan to use the Broadview facility as the "primary processing location" for people detained in the Chicago area by ICE this fall.

This all comes as the Trump administration looks to ramp up immigration enforcement, possibly as soon as this weekend.

Dig deeper:

The Broadview site is not a detention facility but a processing center. Detainees are transported from there to out-of-state holding facilities. Organizers say their demonstrations are aimed at stopping those transfers.