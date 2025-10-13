Broadview ICE protest zones shrink under new mayor executive order

The Brief Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson has reduced protest zones outside the village’s ICE facility following chaotic demonstrations that led to 15 arrests. The new executive order limits protests to the safety zone at the ICE facility on Beach Street, eliminating the previous area on South 25th Avenue. Thompson emphasized that her priority is protecting residents and first responders while still supporting peaceful demonstrations.



Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson announced Monday that the village is shrinking designated protest zones outside its ICE facility following a chaotic weekend demonstration that led to 15 arrests.

What we know:

Thompson said the protests at the ICE facility "degenerated into chaos," adding that 10 of those arrested were "around the age of my own daughter."

"As a mother and a mayor, I am mad at what happened," Thompson said in a statement. "Broadview didn’t choose to have the ICE facility in our community. But it’s here. And so are Broadview residents."

Under a new executive order signed by Thompson, demonstrations will now be limited to the safety zone located directly at the ICE facility on Beach Street. The previous protest area on South 25th Avenue between Lexington and Fillmore has been eliminated.

What they're saying:

Thompson said the decision was made in consultation with the Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

"It has been only God’s grace alone that a protester has not been struck and killed by a motorist on 25th Avenue given how frequently protesters dash onto this busy, four-lane street," Thompson said.

While reaffirming her support for peaceful demonstrations, Thompson condemned violent behavior at recent protests and said her top priority remains protecting residents and first responders.

"I respect, support, and defend the protesters’ free and – peaceful – speech against the outrageous injustices and deplorable unprovoked chemical arms attacks by ICE agents against American citizens, journalists, and ministers that put Broadview police and firefighters in harms’ way," she said.

Dig deeper:

On Friday, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth visited the area outside the Broadview facility. Both said their requests to tour the inside were ignored by DHS officials.

Durbin said he has visited the facility several times over its 19-year history and had never been denied access until now.