Chicago crime: 2 teens shot at South Side business, CPD says

The Brief Two teenagers were shot and injured at a Bronzeville business early Sunday morning, CPD said. The gunman, who was wearing a gray jumpsuit, fled the scene on foot.



Two teenagers were shot and injured at a business on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of E. 51st Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were inside the business when an unknown gunman opened fire, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the upper right leg. The 19-year-old was shot in the left calf.

The gunman, who was wearing a gray jumpsuit, fled eastbound on foot, police said.

The 18-year-old took himself to Provident Hospital of Cook County Health in fair condition. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.