Bronzeville business hit hard by looters reopening this weekend

His store was wrecked by looters, but a Bronzeville businessman now plans a grand reopening this weekend.

It is a hopeful development along a devastated commercial strip on East 31st Street.

David Williams says insurance covered some of his losses, and that friends have helped with clean up and repair.

“This is the only store in Chicago where you can come and purchase items homemade. Like, nothing comes from anywhere else. Everything comes from somebody that's local. If you're in the area, you're free Saturday, feel free to stop by 217 East 31st Street,” said Williams, owner of Kulture Chicago.

His small shop sells clothing, including workout and jogging gear, and a few other items. Before the looters struck in late May, Williams said he had already endured two break-ins. He is now installing new security equipment to protect his merchandise, but says he is really looking forward to seeing customers again.

“I’m motivated. It feels like the first day when i first opened up my store. That's what I’m waiting for Saturday right now. So, I got a lot of new items. I picked up some new people, some more support as far as the store. I'm just very motivated right now. I don't have nothing negative in me at all,” Williams said.

Kulture Chicago reopens Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., with the same hours Sunday.