Bronzeville business owners host holiday parade to promote 'Small Business Saturday'

Santa's helpers were on board to promote 'Small Business Saturday' in Bronzeville.

A group of business owners hosted a holiday parade to encourage shoppers to return to their stores.

Saturday marked the 12th year of American Express' 'Small Business Saturday' campaign. A recent survey by American Express found that 78% of small business owners said their 2021 holiday sales will likely determine if they can stay afloat in 2022.

Early numbers from this year's Black Friday show sales are on track to break records. A new "Mastercard Spending Pulse Report" found that by noon Friday, shoppers had already spent about $5.8 billion, up 7% percent compared to the same time in 2020.

