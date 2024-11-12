Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after argument in Bronzeville turns violent

By Jenna Carroll
Published  November 12, 2024 2:05pm CST
Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman has died following an argument that escalated into violence in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The altercation took place around 9:30 a.m. on the 700 block of East 43rd Street.

According to Chicago police, the incident began as a verbal dispute between the woman and a 61-year-old man. 

During the argument, the woman allegedly sprayed the man in the face with a chemical substance.

In response, the man struck the woman in the thigh with a sharp object, police said. 

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken into police custody. Charges are pending.