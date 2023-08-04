Brookfield man allegedly admitted to police that he viewed child pornography on his phone on several occasions

article

A 29-year-old man allegedly told police that he viewed child pornography on his cell phone on several occasions.

Miguel Montesinos Jr., of Brookfield, is charged with dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a minor.

On Tuesday, investigators found that Montesinos viewed and shared numerous files containing child sexual abuse material and arrested him.

Investigators started their investigation about a month ago after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding videos and images of child pornography being shared and downloaded via a social media account linked to Montesinos.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A search warrant for the account revealed that it contained about 100 files of sexually explicit videos of children.

Montesinos allegedly told police that the social media account belonged to him and that he viewed child pornography on his cell phone on several occasions.

Officers also learned that he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenager during a four-year period that began when he was 24 years old.

On Friday, a judge set Montesinos’ bond at $200,000.