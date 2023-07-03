Brookfield Zoo animals receive 4th of July treats

In celebration of the July 4th holiday, Brookfield Zoo gave its animals red, white, and blue patriotic-themed treats.

Hudson, a polar bear, and Axhi, a brown bear, enjoyed fruit frozen inside colorful ice blocks. Axhi also had corn on the cob.

California sea lions and grey seals enjoyed "Happy 4th of July" ice, gelatin, and fish.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Georgie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, was treated to red, white, and blue gelatin in celebration of the July 4th holiday. | Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The treats provide mental and physical stimulation for the animals, offering a change from their regular routine.

The zoo is located at 8400 31st Street in Brookfield.