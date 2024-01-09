PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals delight in post-holiday enrichment with Christmas trees

Image 1 of 9 ▼ One of Brookfield Zoo’s reindeer rubs her antlers on a Christmas tree for enrichment. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

In a creative effort to provide post-holiday enrichment for its animals, the care staff at Brookfield Zoo has repurposed dozens of Christmas trees from its annual Holiday Magic event.

Decorated by over 900 community organizations, families, and corporations, these trees previously adorned the zoo's pathways during the festive season.

On Tuesday, the zoo's diverse residents had the opportunity to enjoy the festive leftovers. The reindeer and bison rubbed their antlers and horns on the trees. Brutus, one of the African lions, and Whirl, an Amur tiger, found entertainment in retrieving bones from the trees which were hung upside down in their habitats.

Hudson, a polar bear, and Jess and Tim, 1-year-old brown bear siblings, had their trees adorned with vegetables.

The staff plans to use the hundreds of remaining trees for landscaping around the park after chipping them.

Winter enthusiasts looking for an opportunity to experience the zoo's wildlife in the cooler temperatures and snow are encouraged to visit in January and February on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays, benefiting from free general admission. Parking fees still apply.