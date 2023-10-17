PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals treated to pumpkins for Halloween

Halloween came early for some lucky animals at Brookfield Zoo as they enjoyed seasonal treats in the form of pumpkins, enhancing their daily enrichment routines.

One of the delighted recipients was Banana, a playful 4-year-old pygmy hippopotamus who eagerly chomped her pumpkin to reach the gooey pulp and seeds. Joining in on the pumpkin party were two of the Zoo's orangutans, Sophia and Heidi, who eagerly smashed their pumpkins to savor the nutrient-rich delights inside.

Sheba, a binturong, Fisher, a grey seal, the Galapagos tortoises, and the Rodrigues fruit bats also embraced the seasonal gourds, adding a touch of Halloween spirit to their days.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Banana, a 4-year-old pygmy hippopotamus at Brookfield Zoo, seemed to enjoy the pumpkin she received for enrichment. (credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

For guests eager to witness more of these adorable moments, the final weekend of "Boo! at the Zoo" on October 21 and 22 at 10:30 a.m. offers the opportunity.

On Saturday, Axhi, a brown bear, and Hudson, one of the Zoo's polar bears, will have their own pumpkin delights. On Sunday, the western lowland gorillas will indulge in the pumpkin festivities, showcasing their playful side.

The Halloween celebration provides an array of fun activities for guests, including sweet treats, pumpkin decorating, magic shows, memorable photo opportunities, and informative Zoo Chats about various creatures that are more cute than creepy.