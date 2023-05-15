Brookfield Zoo announces summer concert series featuring Macy Gray, Plain White T's, and more

Brookfield Zoo is gearing up to host a star-studded lineup of performers this summer to support animal conservation.

In July, attendees will be able to see Macy Gray, Vertical Horizon, Plain White T's and Soul Asylum as part of the zoo's Concerts for Conservation series, officials announced on Monday.

The concerts will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, July 14-15 and 21-22, on the zoo's East Mall while enjoying food and drink options, and the opportunity to observe the animals up close.

Each concert will conclude with a 30-minute light show and dance party, according to zoo officials.

Macy Gray and Plain White Ts (Brookfield Zoo)

Visitors attending the concerts are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to set up a spot on the East Mall.

Before each concert, guests will have the chance to meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Visitors can also stroll along the Big Cat walkway to catch glimpses of African lions, Amur tigers, and elusive snow leopards.

While attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics, a variety of food options will be available for purchase, including two food trucks featuring hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and Mexican fare.

The Verve Pipe

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase within the zoo, officials said.

To secure a spot, concert goers can reserve their spaces starting at 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have the advantage of early access, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The performances are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Concert tickets are $45 for general admission, with a discounted rate of $40 for Brookfield Zoo members. A VIP ticket, which includes early access to the venue at 5:30 p.m. and free parking, is $55.

To purchase tickets, visit CZS.org/ConcertsforConservation.

Brookfield Zoo's Concerts for Conservation series: