Brookfield Zoo announces winning name for new axolotl

The Brief Brookfield Zoo announced the winning name for its new axolotl: Sir Mix-O-Lotl, chosen by public vote over Bubblegum, Mochi, and Poseidon. The axolotl is one of 20 rescued from an illegal import attempt at O’Hare International Airport and is now part of the zoo’s Living Coast exhibit. As a critically endangered species, visitors can support axolotl conservation by symbolically adopting Sir Mix-O-Lotl through the zoo’s website.



The votes are in – the Bookfield Zoo Chicago is proud to announce the name chosen by the public for their new axolotl is Sir Mix-O-Lotl.

What we know:

The public was invited to help name the zoo's newest member, an axolotl. The other name options were Bubblegum, Mochi, and Poseidon.

Sir Mix-O-Lotl came to the zoo with 19 other rescued axolotls that were illegally imported from Indonesia at O'Hare International Airport and seized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers.

Axolotls are considered critically endangered animals and require professional care.

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo Chicago asks public to help name rescued axolotl

What you can do:

Visitors can meet Sir Mix-O-Lotl in the Living Coast exhibit at the zoo.

Anyone interested in symbolically adopting Sir Mix-O-Lotl to support the conservation of his endangered species can visit brookfieldzoo.org/adoptaxolotl.