Brookfield Zoo brings back Valentine's Day tradition of allowing people to name cockroaches after their ex

The Brookfield Zoo is bringing back a well-loved, albeit unusual, Valentine's Day tradition.

You can name a cockroach after someone who is not giving you chocolate this holiday.

You'll then get a certificate to remember the occurrence.

The zoo says this isn't just for jilted lovers.

You can actually name a cockroach after someone you love because the zoo says cockroaches are underappreciated, and are a great source of protein for animals.

You have until Feb. 7 to take part.