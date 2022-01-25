Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Zoo brings back Valentine's Day tradition of allowing people to name cockroaches after their ex

By FOX 32 News
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - The Brookfield Zoo is bringing back a well-loved, albeit unusual, Valentine's Day tradition.

You can name a cockroach after someone who is not giving you chocolate this holiday. 

You'll then get a certificate to remember the occurrence. 

The zoo says this isn't just for jilted lovers. 

You can actually name a cockroach after someone you love because the zoo says cockroaches are underappreciated, and are a great source of protein for animals. 

You have until Feb. 7 to take part.