Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 44-year-old Bornean orangutan named 'Ben'

A 44-year-old orangutan at Brookfield Zoo was euthanized on Sunday after years of dealing with multiple health conditions.

Ben, a Bornean orangutan, was brought to the zoo in 1992 and was the second-oldest Bornean orangutan in the accredited North American zoo population.

Ben's legacy lives on through his mate, Sophia, and his four offspring — two of which still live at the zoo's Tropic World: Asia habitat. He also has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

"Ben was such a gentle ape and an incredible father. He could often be seen interacting and playing with his offspring," said Tim Snyder, vice president of animal care.

In 2018, Ben had emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and made a "remarkable recovery," according to the zoo.

He also had a long history of heart disease that was being managed with medication for the past 10+ years.

Ben, Brookfield Zoo's 44-year-old Bornean orangutan | Photo credit: Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

In addition, Ben was being treated for the past several years for severe arthritis and spinal degeneration. However, in the past week, the zoo says medication was no longer alleviating his pain and they had to make the difficult decision to euthanize.

"He had a very trusting relationship with his animal care specialists, and voluntarily participated in training sessions and his own health care. He will be greatly missed by the staff and the millions of guests who visited him," Snyder said.