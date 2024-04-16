Brookfield Zoo to welcome koalas for the first time in its 90-year history

Brookfield Zoo will welcome two new koalas next month, the first time the marsupial will be visible at the zoo in its 90-year history.

The 2-year-old koalas, named Brumby and Willum, will reside at the Hamill Family Play Zoo and make their debut on May 24, according to a statement from Brookfield Zoo.

"This year, as we celebrate our 90th anniversary, we are so excited to introduce our guests to another charismatic species from the land "down under," Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation for the Zoo, said in a statement. "Brookfield Zoo Chicago has a long successful history with Australian animals in its care as well as being involved in conservation efforts on the continent."

The koalas will be brought to Brookfield Zoo through a partnership with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and San Diego Zoo's Koala Education and Conservation Project, the statement said. Brookfield Zoo is one of only 11 accredited facilities in North America for the public to experience the animals, which are native to Australia and listed as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation and Nature.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Willum the koala (San Diego Zoo)

Found in Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales, koalas face several threats, including deforestation, fragmentation of their habitat for development, bushfires, disease, and drought.

Twice a week, the zoo will receive a fresh shipment of several different species of eucalyptus leaves for Brumby and Willum to dine on. Koalas are one of only a few animals that feed on the highly poisonous leaves, and can extract the plant's water and nutrients thanks to their specialized gut bacteria, zoo officials said.

Although many people refer to koalas as bears, there's no relation. The species is more closely related to other pouched mammals like wombats and kangaroos, which can be seen at Brookfield Zoo’s Australia House, the statement said.

Guests will be able to say "G'day" to Brumby and Willum beginning Memorial Day weekend at the zoo's Hamill Family Play Zoo, which is now free year-round with general admission.